He 27-year-old has been the first-choice target for Arsenal as they look forward to strengthening their midfield ahead of next season.

Arsenal have reported having earlier offered Atletico Madrid a fee of £44.5 million euros to meet the buy-out clause of the Ghanaian, but it is understood the Rojiblancos rejected the bid.

It is believed Diego Simeone has plans for Thomas Partey who has been his best player in midfield this season, so he won’t let him leave the club without putting up a fight to retain him for next season.

Arsenal who seem desperate for Thomas Partey have been weighing all possible options to get the compete for the midfield sensation’s signature and according to French media outlet L’Equipe the Gunners are considering offering Alexandre Lacazette to the Madrid giants in a swap deal for the Ghanaian.

Thomas Partey has been in the form of his life and his performance has attracted interest from several European powerhouses.

According to football statistics website Whoscored.com, Thomas Partey is the midfielder with the most successful dribble rate in the top five European leagues.