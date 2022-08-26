Arsenal vs Fulham: BetKing Ghana betting predictions & match preview

The Arsenal vs Fulham match will be full of exciting opportunities for football betting, so read on for the match preview and betting tips by BetKing.

Arsenal vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Preview

The last five years have seen only four matches between the two clubs. The Gunners have a strong lead with three wins in those matches, with 1 match ending in a draw. The Cottagers were unable to get a single victory during this time.

Arsenal - who now lead the Premier League table with nine points after victories against Bournemouth, Leicester City, and Crystal Palace - are the only top-flight team with a perfect record at this point.

As for Fulham, the team has managed to score five points in their first three games, including a remarkable 2-2 draw against the mighty Reds on the opening weekend.

Arsenal form guide: W-W-W-W-W-W-W

Fulham form guide: L-W-D-D-D-W-L

Key Match Facts:

· Arsenal is on a 9-match winning streak across all competitions.

· The Gunners have scored at least 1 goal in their last 9 games.

· Arsenal scores an average of 2.2 goals while Fulham score 0.7 on average in their meetings.

· On average, the Gunners score 2.35 goals when playing at home while the Cottagers score 1.81 goals when playing away.

Arsenal vs Fulham Predicted Line-up:

Arsenal starting line-up: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Fulham starting line-up: Leno; Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Cairney, Pereira, Decordova-Reid; Mitrovic.

Arsenal vs Fulham Betting Tips

The Gunners are strong favourites to win and for good reason. They have a 100% record in the Premier League so far and the quality of those performances support those outcomes.

Tip 1: Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 odds

Enjoy the best-priced odds on the Arsenal vs Fulham match with BetKing. Head over to place your bets today!