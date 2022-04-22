Pogba was substituted after just 10 minutes in United's embarrassing 4-0 defeat to fierce rivals Liverpool during their Premier League clash on Tuesday.

With Pogba's current contract at Manchester United set to expire this summer, the Frenchman may have played his last game for the club after Rangnick told the media during his pre-match press conference that the 29-year-old is unlikely to play for the Red Devils again this season.

"With Paul [Pogba], it seems, after the scan we did yesterday or the day before yesterday, it's very unlikely that he will play until the end of the season again," Rangnick said in his pre-match briefing ahead of the clash against Arsenal on Saturday.

"The doctor told me that it will take four weeks, minimum, for him to recover and, since the last game is at the end of May, I don't think it's very likely that he will be able to play again."

Pogba has featured 27 times for the Red Devils this season, 20 of them have come in the English Premier League.

