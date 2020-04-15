It was reported earlier that Atletico Madrid were ready to let go of Thomas Partey as a means to reduce the financial difficulty the club is going through as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: I nearly died: Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

And Arsenal were the leading suitor for Thomas Partey’s signature since they were believed to have tabled down £43.5m offer to trigger his buy-out clause.

However, according to The Mirror, Arsenal have withdrawn their interest in the Ghanaian midfielder due to the financial crisis the club is going through because of the Coronavirus pandemic

Partey seems to be on the wish lists of some stellar European clubs like Manchester United and Italian giants AS Roma and Inter Milan.

The 27-year-old has been the engine if the water-tight midfield of Atletico Madrid- he has been dictating the pace of their games from midfield.

Thomas Partey is the best performing Ghanaian players in Europe and one of the finest African players in Europe.