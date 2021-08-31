RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Arsenal's Bellerin joins Real Betis on loan

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin Creator: Glyn KIRK
Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin Creator: Glyn KIRK

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin joined La Liga side Real Betis on a season-long loan on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

Bellerin was surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium after falling out of favour with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish right-back has made 239 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal since 2013.

He is a three-time FA Cup winner with the Gunners but had not featured in a single game so far this term.

Bellerin, 26, lost his place as Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares started instead of him, while new signing Nuno Tavares can play at both full-back positions.

"Everyone at Arsenal wishes Hector the best of luck with Real Betis this season," the club said in a statement on their website.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Photos: Michael Essien looks dapper as he helps conduct UEFA Champions League draw

Photos: Michael Essien looks dapper as he helps conduct UEFA Champions League draw

Man City's Mendy charged with four counts of rape - police

Manchester City's French defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged by police on four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault Creator: Oli SCARFF

Photos: Son of Kotoko’s Dr Kwame Kyei marries daughter of Dr K.K Sarpong

Photos: Son of Kotoko’s Dr Kwame Kyei marries daughter of Dr K.K Sarpong

Ghanaian man narrates how Asamoah Gyan’s name secured him a job abroad

Ghanaian man narrates how Asamoah Gyan’s name secured him a job abroad