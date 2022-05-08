Arteta provides an update on Nketiah's Arsenal future after his brace against Leeds

Pulse Nigeria

The 22-year-old has made 18 league appearances for the Gunners this season and was their hero in the 2-1 win over Leeds United at the Emirates on Sunday.

Nketiah delivers for Arsenal again but his future remains in doubt

Nketiah scored two quickfire goals in the opening ten minutes to set Arsenal on their way to victory, even though Diego Llorente's second-half strike set up a nervy finish.

It was Nketiah's second brace in the Premier League this season, having scored twice in the 4-2 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

His latest brace raises more questions surrounding his future at the club. However, Arteta is not worried, saying Nketiah should be allowed to enjoy his moment.

When asked about Nketiah's future after the win over Leeds, Arteta said as per Football.London: "Let him be. Let him enjoy the moment, and things will happen naturally."

Arsenal's mental strength tested

Arsenal's win over Leeds put their top-four fate in their hands, but they had to dig deep despite playing with a man advantage for most parts of the game.

Arteta admitted his players made things difficult but praised how they handled the nerves.

"For a lot of phases, we did well, but we didn't score the third. Then the accident happened, we conceded the goal, and some nerves had to be handled."

Although Arsenal are still in the driving seat for the final Champions League spot, they could still miss out on the top four if they lose to Tottenham Hotspur in their next game.