Arteta unsure whether Tierney will play again for Arsenal this season

"We have to make sure first that he doesn't need any surgery, which it doesn't look like," he said.

"If that's the case, the timeframe will be around that (six weeks). It could have been worse because the action looks quite scary but he's feeling better and the damage is not that bad.

"At the end of the day, it's not the bad news that maybe we were expecting after the game."

Arteta also stopped short of confirming whether he felt Tierney would be fit for Scotland's Euro 2020 campaign, adding: "Again, it will depend on how things evolve in the next few weeks.

"He's so keen to play for us before the end of the season and he's extremely keen to represent his country in the Euros."