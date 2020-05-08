Gyan closest contender Algerian Baghdad Bounedjah is trailing him by four goals.

Gyan and 9 other top scoring Africans in the Asian Champions League

The 34-year-old's career in the Asia started in September 2011 when he shocked the football fraternity by joining Al Ain from English Premier League side Sunderland for six million pounds.

Gyan hit the ground running, emerging as a goal machine in the UAE topflight league as he won the UAE League top scorer with Al Ain in the 2011/12 season and also inspired his side to win the league.

READ MORE: Sunderland forced me out because of £6m Al Ain loan deal: Asamoah Gyan reveals

Asamoah Amoah extended his goal-scoring feat to the Asian Cup in 2013 scoring one goal.

2014 was Asamoah Gyan’s most prolific club career, as he scored 12 goals to emerge as the top scorer in the Asian Champions League. He registered 5 goals in the Asian Champions League in 2014/2015 which was his final season at Al Ain.

Gyan would bag two goals in the competition when he joined Al Ahli Dubai in the 2016-2017 season to take his tally to 20 goals.

Baghdad Bounedjah

Gyan and 9 other top scoring Africans in the Asian Champions League

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final hero has 16 goals to his name in the Asian Champions League.

Bounedjah scored 13 goals in the 2018 season to emerge as the top scorer in the Asian Champions League and bagged three goals the following season.

Bounedjah has recorded a goal in the 2019/2020 season but it is in danger of being cancelled after the championship was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In the event it is abrogated, all the results and the goals will also be nullified and the Algerian will be on 16 goals,but if it is continued and the goal stands his tally will be 17 goals.

Ibrahima Touré

Gyan and 9 other top scoring Africans in the Asian Champions League

The former As Monaco player scored 7 goals in 17 games played in the Asian Champions League. He recorded these goals for two Iranian clubs Persepolis and Sepahan from the 2008/2009 season to the 2010/2011 season. Toure hit the back of the net once for Persepolis and six goals for Sapahan.

Mame Thiam

Gyan and 9 other top scoring Africans in the Asian Champions League

Mame Thiam from Senegal bagged seven goals for Iranian side Esteghlal Tehran Football Club in the 2017/2018 season.

Godwin Mensha

Gyan and 9 other top scoring Africans in the Asian Champions League

The Nigerian striker was on the score sheet on seven occasions in the Asian Champions League when he played for Persepolis in the Persian Pro Gulf League from the 2017-18 season to the 2018-2019 season.

Abdelmalek Ziaya

Gyan and 9 other top scoring Africans in the Asian Champions League

The Algerian striker has registered seven goals in the Asian Champions League. He scored the seven goals in two seasons (2009/2010 to 2010/2011) during his spell with Saudi Premier League outfit Al-Ittihad Club (Jeddah)

The rest of the top-scoring African players in the all-time list of the Asian Champions League are below:

Eamon Zayed from Libya is on 5 goals in the Asian Champions League

Gyan and 9 other top scoring Africans in the Asian Champions League

Flavio from Angola is on five goals in the Asian Champions League

Gyan and 9 other top scoring Africans in the Asian Champions League

Nadir Belhadj from Algeria has bagged five goals in the Asian Champions League

Gyan and 9 other top scoring Africans in the Asian Champions League

Cameroonian striker Aloys Nong has five goals to his name in the Asian Champions League.

Gyan and 9 other top scoring Africans in the Asian Champions League

N/B: It would be recalled that the Asian Club Championship was played from 1967–2002, but it was renamed the Asian Champions League from 2002-2003.

The data being used in this exercise is from 2002-2003 to date which is the era of the Asian Champions League.