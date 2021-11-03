RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Asamoah Gyan becomes free agent after being released by Legon Cities

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities have parted ways with striker Asamoah Gyan following the expiration of his contract.

Asamoah Gyan becomes free agent after being released by Legon Cities
Asamoah Gyan becomes free agent after being released by Legon Cities

The former Sunderland forward returned to the Ghana Premier League last season when he joined the Royals on a one-year deal.

Recommended articles

However, a series of niggling injuries restricted him to just seven appearances for the Royals in all competitions.

Asamoah Gyan leaves Legon Cities
Asamoah Gyan leaves Legon Cities Pulse Ghana

Legon Cities’ Communications Director, Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang, has confirmed that the club has released Gyan after his contract expired.

"We had a one-year deal with the player and the one year has since elapsed. The two parties have decided to go their separate ways, so the deal was not renewed,” he told the Graphic Sports.

After the contract was reviewed, the club and the new manager wanted to go in a certain direction and as a club, we believe that should support the coach.”

Meanwhile, Gyan recently indicated his readiness to play for Asante Kotoko before he retires from football.

Asamoah Gyan tat Legon Cities training
Asamoah Gyan tat Legon Cities training Pulse Ghana

“Anything is possible. Asante Kotoko is my childhood club and I support them. I want to wear the jersey of Kotoko, even if it’s for one day I will be okay. I would be glad but I’ve to look at the body and my health first,” he told Otwinoko TV, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“If it is Kotoko or any other club, it will be fine but the most important thing is for me to be fit and ready again to play.”

The 35-year-old, however, noted that he was currently not in a position to play for any topflight side and was hoping to return to active football early next year.

Ronaldo catches up with Asamoah Gyan's record!

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Spurs in talks with Conte after sacking manager Nuno

Antonio Conte led Inter Milan to the 2020/21 Serie A title Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA