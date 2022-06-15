Asamoah Gyan begins Uefa B License coaching course in Wales

It seems Gyan has already decided on what to do after retirement after signing up for his coaching badges.

The six-day programme, when completed, will see the Ghanaian join the likes of Yaya Toure and Thierry Henry as footballers who have partaken in the FAW’s coaching course.

Earlier this year, Gyan shut down reports that he had retired, insisting there’s a lot more he can offer on the pitch.

The former Sunderland and Al Ain forward has not featured for the Black Stars since playing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

At 36, he is also currently without a club after parting ways with Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities last season.

This followed an unsuccessful one-year spell with the Royals, where he made just five appearances.

Having by blighted by injuries and weight issues in recent years, the striker hasn’t played active football for several months now.

In April, the veteran striker also revealed that he was open to becoming the strikers’ coach of the senior national team.

He was, however, quick to add that he would first need to get his coaching badges in order before taking up such a role.

“It’s something I’ve given a lot of thought to. I’ve received a lot of calls suggesting I venture into coaching,” he said on the Citi Breakfast Show.

“I’d like to handle the Black Stars as a strikers coach, but everything takes time. First, I need to work on my coaching course, and I’m due to begin in June or July, after that we’ll see.”

Pulse Ghana

Gyan played for the Black Stars for over a decade and a half, becoming his country’s most-capped player with over a century of appearances.