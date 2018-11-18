news

Coach Kwesi Appiah has named Ghana’s starting line up for Sunday’s 2019 AFCON qualifying match against Ethiopia at the Addis Ababa.

Andre Ayew will be stand-in captain today after his return to the starting with Jordan Ayew also handed a place in the team that will face the Ethiopians this afternoon.

Richard Ofori will be in post for the Black Stars with Afful Harrison, Lumor, Kasim Nuhu a and John Boye all in defense.

Jordan Ayew and Emmanuel Boateng will be in attack with Andre Ayew, Christian Atsu, Thomas Partey and Wakaso in midfield.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 13:00pm.

Below is the Black Stars XI Vs Ethiopia:

Richard Ofori

Harrison Afful

Lumor Agbenyenu

Kasim Nuhu

John Boye

Mubarak Wakaso

Andre Ayew

Thomas Partey

Christian Atsu

Jordan Ayew

Emmanuel Boateng