Asamoah Gyan calls for focus ahead of Ethiopia clash

The West African giants will play as guests to the Walias of Ethiopia on matchday 5 in the Group F of the qualifying round.

play

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has advised his teammates to be cautious of Ethiopia ahead their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday.

The West African giants will play as guests to the Walias of Ethiopia on matchday 5 in the Group F of the qualifying round.

Ghana currently sits third in group F of the AFCON qualifiers after two games and could miss out of the Nations Cup next year if they fail to pick positive results.

And the former Sunderland sharp-shooter has cautioned his teammates to stay focus ahead of the must-win clash.

"Statistically Ghana is ahead of Ethiopia. I think they won their game against Sierra Leone. So there is no easy team in the group. What I've observed is that they're very good in possession. Although they're not quick upfront but they know how to pass and keep the ball," Gyan told Kickgh.com.

"This is going to be a different story because their fans will be around them. All we've to do is to just stay focus and do what we can do to win," he warned.

"But assessing them, they're not a bad side. They're a good side. Hopefully the pressure will be on our side as usual. So we've to be very focus on the game," he ended.

