Ghana defeated Kenya 1-0 on Saturday to finish top of Group F of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

There is the belief that Ghana will win their 5th Africa Cup of Nations title following 37 years of failing to deliver the goods in Egypt 2019

But Gyan has said that for the players to be at their best during the AFCON, journalists should shy away from unfair criticism of the playing body of the Black Stars

“Journalist have done so well to the development of the game in the country. But they should refrain from destructive criticism of Black Stars players, especially against new members of the team,” he told Asempa FM.

“I have a Tiger heart, so I am able to withstand all kinds of criticisms from the press, but most of the young ones can’t, so they should take it easy on them.

“I am not saying they shouldn’t criticise. They should, but constructive, if not these players will go for the AFCON with this in their head and that would affect them negatively as we look forward to winning the competition after years of failing to rule the continent.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will is set to kick off in June.