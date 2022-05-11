LeGyanDary: Asamoah Gyan reveals visit to shrine in search of musician Castro

Gyan and Castro, who was born Theophilus Tagoe, were very good friends and even recorded many songs together.

However, the singer went missing in July 2014 with one Janet Bandu while on holiday at the Ada Estuary with Gyan, his brother Baffour, and others.

Reports at the time suggested Castro and Miss Janet Bandu drowned following a Jet Ski accident at Ada Estuary.

But explaining how the events unfolded in his book, Gyan said Castro's disappearance remains a mystery, insisting all efforts were made to find him but to no avail.

“As we contemplated our next line of action, a man from the town showed up. He claimed there was an oracle in Ada which could help us find the missing persons,” Gyan wrote in his book.

“He added that the oracle was very powerful and such matters can be easily handled by it. Though I wasn’t very superstitious, I felt obliged to go along since we were in a fix.”

He further explained: “What else could we do? I was a little scared of the ensuing encounter with a priest so I declined to join them to the shrine. I had a little money on me so I decided to return to the hotel and gather some money in case we had to make any payments later on.

“I was in a dilemma, lost in thought and wondering if perhaps this oracle could help. One returned with news that the consultation would cost Ghc 100 and a bottle of schnapps. I wondered silently if the schnapps was for the gods or for the priest.”

The former Sunderland star said he was initially reluctant to join the rest to the shrine, but was quick to add that Castro was worth making such a sacrifice even if he didn’t believe in voodoo.

“Anyways, I went back inside and returned with some money. I joined them this time to go and see for myself. The fear of what lay ahead scared me a bit. I wondered how the shrine looked like and if it would have any future repercussions on me. But Castro was worth every bit of the sacrifice that was ahead,” Gyan added.