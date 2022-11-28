Asamoah Gyan couldn't stand the pressure in Ghana's game against South Korea [Video]

With screams and hugs, the former striker couldn't hold his excitement after the Black Stars of Ghana sealed a win in their second game against South Korea.

Watch how Asamoah Gyan reacted to the game:

Meanwhile, Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has stated that Ghana is ready for their last Group H match against Uruguay on Friday, December 2.

Kudus was the man of the match when the Black Stars defeated South Korea in their second group match by 3-2 in a very competitive game.

He scored a brace and Mohammed Salisu scored the third.

In a pitch-side interview after the match, Kudus said the Black Stars are 100% prepared for their last group match against Uruguay.

“We are fully confident going into the Uruguay game. We are coming in 100%,” he said.

Following their loss against Portugal in the first game, Ghana needed to avoid a defeat to have any chance of staying in the tournament.