Asamoah Gyan couldn't stand the pressure in Ghana's game against South Korea [Video]

While at the studios of SuperSport, Asamoah Gyan couldn't calm himself down as he was eager to see the match end.
Former Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan couldn't stand on his feet in the last minutes of the team's game again South Korea.
With screams and hugs, the former striker couldn't hold his excitement after the Black Stars of Ghana sealed a win in their second game against South Korea.
Watch how Asamoah Gyan reacted to the game:
Meanwhile, Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has stated that Ghana is ready for their last Group H match against Uruguay on Friday, December 2.
Kudus was the man of the match when the Black Stars defeated South Korea in their second group match by 3-2 in a very competitive game.
He scored a brace and Mohammed Salisu scored the third.
In a pitch-side interview after the match, Kudus said the Black Stars are 100% prepared for their last group match against Uruguay.
“We are fully confident going into the Uruguay game. We are coming in 100%,” he said.
The Black Stars of Ghana beat South Korea in a 3-2 win to secure their first 3 points at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.
Following their loss against Portugal in the first game, Ghana needed to avoid a defeat to have any chance of staying in the tournament.
With stakes high, Ghana went into the game with a cautious approach but an intent from their starting lineup to get the needed win.
