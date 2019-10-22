The 33-year-old was replaced by Maximiliano Barreiro on 89 minutes as the visitors picked a vital point.

Asamoah Gyan who joined NorthEast United from Kayserispor is impressed for making his debut for his new outfit.

"Its a good game. We knew we were playing against a tough side and we had one point here. I think its a good result for us," Gyan said

"Its a very good start. We had a couple of chances that we could have won the game. But this is football.