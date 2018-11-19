Asamoah Gyan explains why he was benched against Ethiopia

news

Asamoah Gyan has said that he was kept on the bench for the entire duration of Ghana’s 2-0 win against Ethiopia on Sunday due to tactical reasons.

Two Andre Ayew’s first half goals gave the Black Stars a 2-0 victory over Walia Ibex on Sunday in Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup Nations qualifiers.

READ MORE: Black Queens beat Algeria in AWCON opener

Ghana, however, saw few of the ball as they had to defend gallantly to protect their goal area with the introduction of defensive minded players.

Asamoah Gyan, the skipper of the team has indicated that his inability to have no part to play in Ghana’s win was purely due to tactical reasons.

READ MORE: Watch video highlights of Ghana's 2-­ 0 win over Ethiopia

“Its [substitution] was based on tactical reason as you could see that it got to a point where we were under pressure and so at that particular point, we needed a midfielder and defender and that’s why we saw Afriyie Acquah and Jonathan Mensah being introduced into the game just to keep the result intact because the pressure was becoming unbearable on us,” the Kayserispor marksman told Angel FM after the game.

Ghana are on six points heading into the final day of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. They will face Kenya in the run for who finishes on top of their group.