Asamoah Gyan: Ghana legend meets the king of Eswatini

The 36-year-old did what he does best by scoring in the game despite the African legends suffering a 4-2 defeat.

In the aftermath of the game at the Mavuso Sports Center, the king of Eswatini invited Gyan to his palace.

In a photo that has gone viral, the Ghanaian striker is seen wearing a traditional outfit as he stood by Mswati III.

He also presented a copy of his book, Leygyandary, to the king to cap off the nice encounter between the duo.

Meanwhile, Gyan recently made the headlines after his interview with the BBC last month, where he compared his possible return to that of Roger Milla, who came out of retirement to play for Cameroon in the 1994 World Cup.

The 36-year-old was a regular fixture in the Black Stars for almost two decades, having made his international debut in 2003.

However, he has not featured for the national team since playing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

In the last three years, Gyan has battled with niggling injuries while his time with Ghana Premier League outfit Legon Cities didn’t go according to plan.