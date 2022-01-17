‘Ghana should be killing games, not defending’ – Gyan criticises Milo’s tactics

Rajevac’s side lost to the Atlas Lions in their Group C opener before drawing with Gabon in their next game.

The Black Stars conceded late goals in both games after ceding possession and allowing their opponents to dominate the last 15 minutes.

Speaking as a pundit on SuperSport TV after Ghana’s 1-1 draw against Gabon, Gyan noted that the team should be going all out and killing games rather than reverting to a defensive approach.

“I’m not happy, we deserved the three points but i think we lost a bit of concentration and conceded a goal in the last minute. We cannot keep on conceding goals in the later stages of the game,” he stated.

“I think Baba Iddrisu’s injury was a big blow for Ghana because when he left you could see everything changed. I think we could have brought two offensive midfielders to be able to kill the game. We sat back too much, we were defending too much, we were in control over the game and you cannot sit back when you are in control over a game, you have to try and kill the game.”

He added: “The Gabonese weren’t that dangerous so we could have even go forward and get a goal but we sat back and then we conceded a goal in the latter stages.

“I’m not a happy man, now we have to go home and start calculating which should have won this game but it’s football so let’s see what happens in the next game.”

The Black Stars currently have just a point from two matches following their winless start to the 2021 AFCON.