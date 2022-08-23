Asamoah Gyan: Ghanaians haven’t celebrated me enough

Gyan is Ghana’s most-capped player with 109 appearances and also his country’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals.

The former Sunderland striker was also the first player to score for Ghana at the World Cup, while no African player has scored more goals than (6) him at the global showpiece.

“No, I don’t think [Ghanaians] have celebrated me enough,” Gyan said on the Dentaa Show, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“There are a lot of people who come on social media to disrespect me. They say a lot of things but they know the truth.

“One thing about Ghanaians is they know the right thing, instead of them putting it out there, they will not do it. But when foreigners praise theirs, that is where they [Ghanaians] bring their star to compare.”

Gyan has been trending on social media after his interview with the BBC, where he compared his possible return to that of Roger Milla, who came out of retirement to play for Cameroon in the 1994 World Cup.

The 36-year-old was a regular fixture in the Black Stars for almost two decades, having made his international debut in 2003.

However, he has not featured for the national team since playing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

In the last three years, Gyan has battled with niggling injuries while his time with Ghana Premier League outfit Legon Cities also didn’t go according to plan.