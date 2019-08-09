And when quizzed about how much the Black Stars received in appearance fees Gyan avoided the question.

“I won’t answer any question regarding money. It is only in Ghana that the citizenry seems to over contrate on how much the players are paid,” he said.

He, however, reacted to the revelation made by his teammate Kwabena Owusu that the Black Stars players were paid $20,000 each as appearance fees for Ghana’s participation in the 2019 Africa Cup of nations.

“I was surprised when he talked about money. He is my boy, but I think that such a delicate issue should be addressed by a senior player, not a young member of the team,” Asamoah Gyan told Asempa FM.

“Which meeting was he invited to discuss money that should give him the confidence to talk about such a sensitive issue.

Owusu was one of the three debutants who represented Ghana in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana exited the campaign in the Round of 16, following a defeat on penalties against Tunisia- their worst performance in 13 years.