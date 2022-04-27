RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'I want to play another World Cup' – Asamoah Gyan

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has said he wishes to feature at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but was quick to admit that he is currently not fit enough to play at the top level.

Gyan hasn’t played for the Black Stars since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and has been blighted by injuries.

The 36-year-old returned to the Ghana Premier League last season after signing for Legon Cities, but rarely played before parting ways with the club after just a year.

Currently promoting his autobiography, titled ‘Legyandary: the story of Asamoah Gyan’, the veteran striker said every player would love to play at the World Cup.

He, however, explained that he is currently not fit enough to play at the highest level, which all but rules out his chances of playing in the tournament.

"Who doesn’t want to play at the World Cup? Every player wants to play at the World Cup,” he said on Citi TV, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"Yes, I have tasted the World Cup three times and though I would love to play at this year’s World Cup, as I have always said, I am currently not fit enough to play active football but when I Start playing - who knows?"

The former Sunderland and Al Ain forward further revealed that he will be in Qatar for the World Cup as a pundit.

The Black Stars booked their place at the quadrennial tournament on away goals following a 1-1 aggregate score against West African rivals Nigeria in March.

"I shall surely be in Qatar but maybe a pundit or let’s see,” Gyan added.

The striker’s book launch will come off on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the plush Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

