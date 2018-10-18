Asamoah Gyan: I will retire at Kotoko

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Asamoah Gyan has said that he will play for Kumasi Asante Kotoko before hangs up his boot.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko signed a mega sponsorship deal with Asamoah Gyan’s Paradise Pac Mineral Water on Thursday and the Turkish based Ghanaian striker used the unveiling to declare his quest to wear the red and white jersey before he calls time on his illustrious football career.

“It is a great honor to be part of this family. Let me say this:Before I draw the curtains down on my career I will wear the red jersey“.Gyan said.

In response to Gyan’s declaration, coach of Asante Kotoko ,C K Akunnor was full of praise for Gyan .He also stated that he would welcome the Black Stars captain on any day into his set up.

“Asamoah Gyan comes with a lot of packages and what he has achieved in his career will cushion the young ones to also do more for the club. I will welcome Asamoah Gyan if he quits international football to join Asante Kotoko, even now”.

Gyan is in the twilight of his career, having played for clubs like Udinese, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Al Ahly, Kayserispor, etc.

Gyan has bagged 51 goals for the Black Stars in over 100 caps for the senior male national football team of Ghana.