Asamoah Gyan: I would’ve loved to play in Ghana vs Nigeria game

The first leg is scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, while the second leg will take place on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Gyan played several times against the Super Eagles and was the match-winner when Ghana beat Nigeria 1-0 in the quarter-finals of the 2010 AFCON.

Speaking ahead of the playoff game between the two countries, the former Sunderland star recounted the times he faced the Super Eagles.

“I played three of four times against Nigeria. We drew once in a friendly and we won three times. Nigeria never beat us whiles I played for Ghana,” he told TV3.

“Going into this game, it is all about the mindset. There are matches that you don’t need a coach. You just go into the game with a positive energy and you will win.

“I would’ve loved to be in a game like this but right now I am not playing so I just have to wish the Black Stars very good luck for this game.”

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be used in Ghana for the first time when the Black Stars take on Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

A team from CAF successfully installed the VAR at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday ahead of the big game.

In a post on Twitter, the National Sports Authority (NSA) shared photos of the VAR being installed at the stadium.

“VAR has successfully been installed at the Baba Yara Sports stadium, Kumasi, ahead of the World Cup playoff qualifier between Ghana and Nigeria on Friday. This is the first time the technology is applied in Ghana,” the NSA tweeted.