Asamoah Gyan is one of the best strikers I’ve ever seen – El Hadji Diouf

“I have known many people for long as friends but Gyan is my brother. He is one of the best strikers I have seen in my life, he’s a legend and that’s why I came to support his book launch,” he said, as quoted by 442gh.

pulse senegal

Gyan has enjoyed a distinguished international career which has seen him play for the Black Stars for nearly two decades.

The former Sunderland Star is currently Ghana’s most capped player with 109 appearances and all-time top scorer with 51 goals.

He was the first footballer to score in nine successive international tournaments, a record that was only equalled by Cristiano Ronaldo during Euro 2020.

Meanwhile, Gyan had a very touching video call with Liverpool star Sadio Mane following the Liverpool star’s exploits in the UEFA Champions League.

Mane was on the score sheet as Liverpool defeated Villarreal 2-0 on Wednesday in the semi-finals of Europe’s flagship inter-club competition.

The Senegal international was a constant menace to the Spanish side and was substituted to a standing ovation after his impressive outing at Anfield.

Gyan spoke to Mane via the phone of fellow legend El Hadji Diouf, who is currently in Ghana for the launch of the Ghanaian’s autobiography titled ‘Legyandary’.

“We’re happy for you. Nice goal last night and congratulations. Your guy (Diouf) told me about you and he said he’ll call so that I speak to you,” Gyan said.

“You’re the man of the moment and we’re praying for you. Everything is going to be fine… We watch you every week, you and Salah are the face of Africa now and we pray for you.”