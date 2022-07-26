Asamoah Gyan is the reason I wear no.3 jersey – Cameroon’s Ajara Njoya

Despite losing out to eventual winner Asisat Oshoala, Ajara is primed for another great year after helping Cameroon to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Speaking to Ghanaian journalist Benjamin Willie Graham in Morocco, the 29-year-old said she wears the no.3 jersey because of Ghana legend Gyan.

“I wear the Number 3 shirt because of Asamoah Gyan. When I was young and I was watching the World Cup, Asamoah Gyan was a very big player for me,” she said.

“That has been my motivation. I love him, I met him once in 2018. But I don’t know, he doesn’t know me. I want him to know I wear the number three because of him."

Meanwhile, Black Princesses star Evelyn Badu was one of the biggest winners at the 2022 CAF Awards after bagging two awards on the night.

The 19-year-old beat her competitors to scoop both the Young Player and Inter-Club Player of the Year awards.

Badu, who currently plies her trade at Norwegian club Avaldsnes IL, enjoyed massive success with Hasaacas Ladies in the year under review.

She played a key role as the Ghana Women’s Premier League giants won an unprecedented five trophies in the year under review.

The attacking midfielder also starred in the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League, where Hasaacas finished as runners-up.