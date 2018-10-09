Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrival

Football fans in Kumasi showed they are missing the Black Stars skipper after he arrived.
The 32-year-old was included in Kwesi Appiah’s team for the first time in 2018.
Asamoah Gyan was one of the nine players who managed to arrive in the camp of the Black Stars on day one to commence preparation for Ghana’s game against Sierra Leone.
Asamoah Gyan was mobbed by a large football who went to welcome the Black Stars at the airport.
The Black Stars trained on Monday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.
The former Sunderland striker is Ghana’s all-time striker with 51 goals to his name.