Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrival

Asamoah Gyan was mobbed by football loving fans after he arrived in Kumasi ahead of the Black Stars clash against Sierra Leone.

The 32-year-old was included in Kwesi Appiah’s team for the first time in 2018.

Asamoah Gyan was one of the nine players who managed to arrive in the camp of the Black Stars on day one to commence preparation for Ghana’s game against Sierra Leone.

The Black Stars trained on Monday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.

The former Sunderland striker is Ghana’s all-time striker with 51 goals to his name.