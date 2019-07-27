Back in Ghana following his cameos at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt, the Ghanaian striker paid a visit to the squad at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Gyan mentioned the need for the Black Satellites to work hard since talent alone could not be guaranteed success.

Referencing former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol, Gyan said players who show extra effort and commitment to their teams always catch the eye of the coaches and earn the appreciation of the fans.

He urged the players not to let the opportunity to represent the nation at the tournament slip and also to give their very best for the side.