The former Black Stars captain joined the Accra-based side on transfer deadline day in a deal reportedly worth over $1 million.

The 34-year-old’s signing has sparked fanfare among Ghanaian football fans and piqued the interest of the international media.

Gyan previously played for Ghanaian side Liberty Professionals before moving on to play in Italy, France, Egland, UAE, China and Turkey.

Asamoah Gyan trains with Legon Cities

And the forward believes his return to the Ghana Premier League has set the tone for other footballers to also return home to end their careers.

“Me being in the Ghanaian league will bring the league global exposure,” Gyan said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.com.

“Since I signed for Legon Cities it’s been everywhere and everyone is talking about the team and what the league will be like.

“There are a lot of players who want to come back home to play but we have not seen it yet. I know there are a lot of players outside who are eager to play but someone has to set the pace.”

Meanwhile, the striker is said to miss Legon Cities’ opening Ghana Premier League game against Berekum Chelsea this weekend.

This was disclosed by the club’s manager Goran Barjaktarevic, who said the striker is injured. Barjaktarevic said Gyan did not partake in training on Monday and is still battling some injury issues.

“Asamoah Gyan is one experienced player and he’s still got some problems with injury,” the coach said.

“We are working to get him fit because it is very important when he comes back, he comes back in good shape.”

Gyan is currently Ghana’s most capped footballer and is also the country’s all-time footballer with 51 goals.

The 2020-21 Ghana Premier League will start on Saturday, November 14, 2020.