Asamoah Gyan named partner to promote football talents in Africa ahead of AFCON

Scheduled in Cote D'Ivoire, the TECNO/CAF Legends friendly football match is not merely a showcase of Africa's football prowess; it's a celebration fostering unity and camaraderie among fans across the continent. Beyond a game, TECNO envisions this initiative as a platform to connect with the fervor of African football enthusiasts and commemorate the shared love for the beautiful game.

As the TECNO Ghana Official CAF Experiencer, embodied by Asamoah Gyan, this partnership symbolizes TECNO's strong alliance with the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Asamoah Gyan, a true legend of African football, boasts 51 goals for the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations, leaving an indelible mark on the sport. His monumental contributions continue to inspire young footballers across the continent.

TECNO's collaboration with Asamoah Gyan underscores its unwavering commitment to nurturing football talents in Africa, spanning from grassroots levels to the grand stages of CAF competitions like the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Expressing enthusiasm about the partnership, Mr. Lolon Lou, Brand Manager of TECNO Ghana, stated, "Football holds a special place in the hearts of many Ghanaians and Africans, and we are thrilled to support and showcase the incredible talent that our continent has produced with this exciting Friendly football game."