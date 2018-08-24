Asamoah Gyan needs 2019 AFCON as retirement package

news

Chief Executive Officer and Manager of Asamoah Gyan and his foundation says the Black Stars skipper will retire from international football after Ghana’s participation in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Gyan has been battling with injuries lately and has been excluded from Coach James Kwesi Appiah’s recent call-ups, including next month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against Kenya.

The former Sunderland striker and three other key players, namely Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Mubarak Wakaso were left out of the 21 man squad for the clash.

Anim Addo thinks his client is likely not going to continue with football after the Africa Cup of nation, but he will be the right person to confirm it.

Gyan had a troubled campaign at Kayserispor last term, where he struggled with fitness and form and was largely inactive for the club - scoring just once in nine appearances last term.

READ MORE: List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year award

"It’s likely he would like to quit football after the AFCON is over," Samuel Addo Zylofon Sports.

"It is likely, with these kinds of things he'll the best man to affirm it, and so I can’t say it on his behalf, but it’s likely. It’s likely, it’s a possibility."

READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad for Kenya clash

Gyan had a troubled campaign at Kayserispor last term, where he struggled with fitness and form and was largely inactive for the club - scoring just once in nine appearances last term.

Gyan is the all-time top scorer for Ghana, with 50 goals to his credit.