‘Okocha’s skill was out of this world; he’s among the greatest’ – Asamoah Gyan

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has hailed former Nigeria international Jay-Jay Okocha as one of the greatest players to ever play football.

Gyan said Okocha’s skills were out of this world, insisting he watched the former Bolton Wanderers forward while growing up.

Okocha was an entertainer in his prime, having dazzled in the Premier League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and the Turkish Superlig.

The 49-year-old was known for his showboating and skillful play and is rumoured to have mentored a young Ronaldinho while at Paris Saint-Germain.

For Nigeria, he made 74 appearances, scoring 14 times and was part of the side that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1994.

Okocha also won the BBC Africa Footballer of the Year award twice and was named in IFFHS all-time Africa Men's Dream Team in 2021.

Commenting on the former Nigeria international’s career, Gyan said Okocha is among the greatest to ever kick a ball.

“Jay-Jay [Okocha] is one of the best players Africa has ever produced, his skill scale, and his skill level was out of this world," Gyan said on SuperSport TV.

"I remember I was watching him when I was at school, he is one of the greatest players, one of those guys who opened the way for us, those guys who were playing at that time and you could see Ronaldinho on the bench, he was up there.

“He was one of the best and am happy to see him play, his skill level was great, I saw him in the World Cup with Nigeria."

Gyan and Okocha were pundits for SuperSport during the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
