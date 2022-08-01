Asamoah Gyan out, John Mensah in as Steve Bruce names best 18 players he’s managed

Bruce has also managed some Ghanaian players in his career, with Gyan and Mensah playing under him at Sunderland.

Gyan spent a year under the veteran manager in the 2010-11 season, where he netted 10 goals in the Premier League before joining Al Ain.

Mensah also played under Bruce for two seasons while he was on loan from Ligue 1 side Lyon from 2009 to 2011.

Naming the best players he has managed in an 18-team format, the British manager picked Mensah but left out Gyan.

Below is Bruce’s best 18 players who have played under him, as told to The Telegraph:

Chris Kirkland (Wigan)

Wes Brown (Sunderland)

Harry Maguire (Hull City)

John Terry (Aston Villa)

Andy Robertson (Hull City)

Lee Cattermole (Wigan & Sunderland)

Wilson Palacios (Wigan)

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Antonio Valencia (Wigan);

Christophe Duggary (Birmingham)

Allan Saint Maximan (Newcastle)

Subs:

Alan McGregor (Hull)

Matthew Upson (Birmingham)

Jake Livermore (Hull)

Tom Huddlestone (Hull)

Emile Heskey (Wigan)

Robbie Savage (Birmingham)