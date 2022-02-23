Asamoah Gyan plays with other legends to inaugurate Senegal’s world-class stadium

The state-of-the-art stadium has a 50,000 capacity and is heralded as one of the most beautiful football grounds on the continent.

Gyan and Kuffour played alongside the likes of Samuel Eto’o, Jay-Jay Okocha, Didier Drogba and Emmanuel Adebayor for the African Legends team.

Senegal legend Khalilou Fadiga scored the first-ever goal at the new stadium but Okocha later equalised as the exhibition game ended 1-1.

In the aftermath of the inauguration, Gyan took to Twitter to express his delight at being invited for such an occasion.

“It was a huge honour to be part of the football legends invited to the opening of the new stadium in Senegal,” the ex-Ghana striker tweeted.

“Thank you for the opportunity. It has been a privilege to be at this amazing building which will serve for 10’s of years for all the people to benefit and enjoy the sport.”

Meanwhile, the opening of the Stade de Senegal was also attended by Senegal President Macky Sall, CAF President Patrice Motsepe and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Other dignitaries were Adama Barrow, President of The Gambia, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, President of Guinea-Bissau, George Weah, President of Liberia, Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey.

“This star shines bright for Senegal all over the world. What an honour to be here today, and what emotion!” Infantino said.