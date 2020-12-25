The former Sunderland striker was first made a brand ambassador for the product in 2017 and three years on, he has secured a new deal.

READ MORE: Wearing the Black Stars shirt is like playing for the whole nation- Andre Ayew

The new fire edition of Run energy drink has a distinctive citrus taste while the original blue run energy drink is distinguished with its Guarana fruit flavour.

Both enhance athletic performance as a stimulant to reduce mental and physical fatigue and can be found nationwide and part of west Africa.

Gyan, who recently signed for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities FC, posted on his Instagram page: ''Yesterday I was unveil with the all new Run energy drink vit3 fire edition, is an honor to have renew my contract with Twellium industry Ghana, is been amazing years of working together with them, and I want to thank all my fans who patronize the product.

''Continue to support me in every little ways that you can thank you.'

Asamoah Gyan now plays for Ghana Premier League club Legon Cities. Gyan is yet to start a game for the side, but he has been used as a substitute.

The club is yet to win a game in the ongoing 2020-2021 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Legon Cities have been dealt a big blow following the announcement that Gyan is sidelined for the next two weeks due to an injury.

Asamoah Gyan aside from his exploit at club level is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and he is also Africa’s greatest scorer in the FIFA World Cup with six goals.