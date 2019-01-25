The 32-year-old has sustained a minor injury, which has ruled him out of their upcoming weekend clash.

Asamoah Gyan has been battling with injuries over the past five years, but he has stayed fit for the past couple of months.

However, he will not be available for selection for Kayserispor home game at Kadir Has stadium, after failing to recur on time from a minor injury.

Asamoah Gyan has just bagged a goal for the Turkish outfit since joining them last summer and has failed to enjoy plenty of playing time amidst injury troubles and lack of match fitness.

The former Sunderland striker is expected to lead Ghana for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt in what could be his last tournament with the Black Stars.