Asamoah Gyan’s wife responds to his 'shade' with Kuami Eugene’s ‘Wish me well’

The beautiful Gifty Gyan shared a video of herself jamming to Kuami Eugene’s song titled ‘Wish Me Well”.
The beautiful Gifty Gyan shared a video of herself jamming to Kuami Eugene’s song titled ‘Wish Me Well”. The song basically echoes that she has done nothing wrong to nobody … what will you gain if you tarnish her image? If you wish her well she will also wish you well.
READ ALSO: Revealed: Gyan did not ask for kids DNA; Baffour Gyan lured wife to
The soon-to-be divorcee has been married to Asamoah Gyan for over a decade until recently when he filed for a divorce and demanded a paternity test.
I don’t think a paternity test on your children is wishing your spouse well, or?
View this post on Instagram
Asamoah Gyans wife has spoken. ..all wat she wanna say is dat...she careless cux de God is her protector and provider...she also said ..she is ready to do the DNA so dat Asamoahs broda BAFFOUR GYAN go be satisfied. ..does it mean dat he is behind all this???? But she said ..she got only one worry for dem dragging her innocent kids in their drama