Asamoah Gyan’s wife responds to his 'shade' with Kuami Eugene’s ‘Wish me well’

The beautiful Gifty Gyan shared a video of herself jamming to Kuami Eugene’s song titled ‘Wish Me Well”.

Asamoah Gyan’s wife responds to his shade with Kuami Eugene’s ‘Wish me well’ play

Mrs Gifty Gyan

Usually, celebs shun from the public eye when going through a divorce but it seems that Asamoah and his wife are all ready to turn their divorce into a media circus with well-aimed shades.

The beautiful Gifty Gyan shared a video of herself jamming to Kuami Eugene’s song titled ‘Wish Me Well”. The song basically echoes that she has done nothing wrong to nobody … what will you gain if you tarnish her image? If you wish her well she will also wish you well.

Revealed: Gyan did not ask for kids DNA; Baffour Gyan lured wife to

The soon-to-be divorcee has been married to Asamoah Gyan for over a decade until recently when he filed for a divorce and demanded a paternity test.

I don’t think a paternity test on your children is wishing your spouse well, or?

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

