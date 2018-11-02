Asamoah Gyan’s wife responds to his 'shade' with Kuami Eugene’s ‘Wish me well’

news

Usually, celebs shun from the public eye when going through a divorce but it seems that Asamoah and his wife are all ready to turn their divorce into a media circus with well-aimed shades.

The beautiful Gifty Gyan shared a video of herself jamming to Kuami Eugene’s song titled ‘Wish Me Well”. The song basically echoes that she has done nothing wrong to nobody … what will you gain if you tarnish her image? If you wish her well she will also wish you well.

The soon-to-be divorcee has been married to Asamoah Gyan for over a decade until recently when he filed for a divorce and demanded a paternity test.

I don’t think a paternity test on your children is wishing your spouse well, or?

