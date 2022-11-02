RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

I was among top 3 best players in the world in 2010 – Asamoah Gyan

Emmanuel Ayamga

Asamoah Gyan strongly feels his performances in 2010 made him one of the top three best players in the world that year.

Gyan was in imperious form in 2010, having enjoyed a remarkable year for both his club and country after scoring plenty of goals.

The 36-year-old scored three goals as Ghana reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), although the Black Stars lost to Egypt.

He was again his country’s standout performer when the Black Stars reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup, having netted three times in the tournament.

The Ghanaian joined Sunderland that summer and went on to make his mark in the Premier League by scoring 10 goals in his debut season.

Gyan’s performances in the AFCON, the World Cup and the Premier League saw him nominated for the Ballon d’Or that year, where he finished in a commendable 18th position.

He also only finished behind Samuel Eto’o in the 2010 CAF Footballer of the Year awards, while being crowned BBC African Footballer of the Year.

Speaking about his impressive year in 2010, the veteran striker feels he was among the top three best players in the world at the time.

“I was one of the top three best players in the world at the time. I was on top of the world, you know, I was confident,” he told FIFA.

The former Al Ain striker also opened up on his crucial penalty miss against Uruguay in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup.

Over 12 years after that incident, Gyan believes he let down his country and the whole continent by missing that penalty.

“I let the whole continent, my country down. Anytime I’m alone in a room, it just pops up in my mind. I’m going to live with it for the rest of my life,” he added.

