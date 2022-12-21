ADVERTISEMENT
Lionel Messi deserves everything – Asamoah Gyan

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana’s all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan believes Lionel Messi deserves every accolade after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The 35-year-old has added the World Cup to his glittering list of trophies, with many describing him as the greatest footballer of all time.

In a Twitter post, Gyan shared a video of the Argentina star’s rise, saying: “This man deserves everything, Lionel Messi.”

Messi cemented his place in football history after leading his country to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored twice in the final as Argentina defeated France on penalties to lift the coveted trophy.

The South Americans rose into a 2-0 lead in the first half, thanks to goals from Messi and Angel di Maria.

However, France came back from behind to draw level, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice to send the game into extra time.

Lionel Messi with the World Cup trophy after leading Argentina to victory against France in the final in Qatar
Messi again put Argentina ahead in the second half of extra time, but Mbappe responded by completing his hat-trick as the game ended 3-3.

In the ensuing penalty shootout, Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed as Lionel Scaloni’s side won 4-2 on penalties to take the trophy home.

The Argentina captain has since been heralded as the greatest footballer of all time after adding the World Cup to his glamorous list of trophies.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
