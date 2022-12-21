The 35-year-old has added the World Cup to his glittering list of trophies, with many describing him as the greatest footballer of all time.
Lionel Messi deserves everything – Asamoah Gyan
Ghana’s all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan believes Lionel Messi deserves every accolade after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Recommended articles
In a Twitter post, Gyan shared a video of the Argentina star’s rise, saying: “This man deserves everything, Lionel Messi.”
Messi cemented his place in football history after leading his country to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored twice in the final as Argentina defeated France on penalties to lift the coveted trophy.
The South Americans rose into a 2-0 lead in the first half, thanks to goals from Messi and Angel di Maria.
However, France came back from behind to draw level, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice to send the game into extra time.
Messi again put Argentina ahead in the second half of extra time, but Mbappe responded by completing his hat-trick as the game ended 3-3.
In the ensuing penalty shootout, Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed as Lionel Scaloni’s side won 4-2 on penalties to take the trophy home.
The Argentina captain has since been heralded as the greatest footballer of all time after adding the World Cup to his glamorous list of trophies.
More from category
-
Super Eagles and African stars fail to shine as club football returns in England
-
Ghana’s Alexander Djiku suspended in France over sports betting
-
I bought my car with Black Stars money, Hearts salary was hand-to-mouth – Fatawu Mohammed