Tunisian defender Ben Yousseff opened the scoring for Kasimpasa in the 26th minute with a simple finish from close range.

With the Anatolian Star looking like tasting another defeat, coach Hikmet Karaman called upon Asamoah Gyan from the bench to replace Atila Turan in the 55th minute.

Gyan then levelled the scores in the 74th minute with a diving header.

The Black Stars captain grabbed the wnning goal with a stupendous header 5 minutes later to give the hosts the three points.