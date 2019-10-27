The 33-year old forward netted the winner with just seven minutes left from a powerful header.

Redeem Tlang opened the scoring for the hosts in just the second minute but Xisco Hernandez scored in the 71st minute to level the score for Odisha.

Gyan then headed in the winner for his side in the 83rd minute after some spell of dominance from NorthEast United.

The Highlanders have moved top of the table, a status that could change with matchday one winners Goa, Jamshedpur and Mumbai City yet to be in action in week two.

Gyan moved to the Indian side last month, having spent last season with Turkish outfit Kayserispor.

The goal is Asamoah Gyan's first in the ISL after two games.