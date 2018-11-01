Pulse.com.gh logo
Asamoah Gyan scores first goal of the season for Kayserispor

The Black Stars skipper has registered his first goal of the season for Kayserispor

Asamopah Gyan bagged his goal of the season for Kayserispor as they thrashed Pazarspor 6-1 in the Turkish Cup fourth round.

Gyan proved his worth in his first start for the Turkish topflight side, registering the opener in the 14th minute opened.

He also gave two assists inspire Kayserispor to a 6-1 win.

However, his goal was cancelled out ten minutes by Tamer Arici to end the first half.

Before goals from Bilal Basacikoglu, Mert Ozyildirim and Gyan's compatriot Bernard Mensah gave Kayserispor a 4-1 lead.

Oleksandr Kucher and Silvestre Varela scored in the 72nd and 78th minutes to complete the rout.

Gyan was replaced after 75 minutes by 17-year-old Ahmet Kursat Kilic.

 

