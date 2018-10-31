Asamoah Gyan scores, gives two assists in first season start

news

Asamoah Gyan was on target for the first time for Kayserispor as they claimed a convincing 6-1 win over Pazarspor in the Turkish Cup on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old who was making his first start of the campaign also provided two assists.

Gyan’s compatriot midfielder Bernard Mensah was on target for Kayserispor.

He was replaced after 75 minutes by 17-year-old Ahmet Kursat Kilic.

Asamoah Gyan has endured a difficult start. Until today he had managed only three games in all competitions.