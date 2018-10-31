Pulse.com.gh logo
Asamoah Gyan scores, gives two assists in first season start

The 32-year-old who was making his first start of the campaign also provided two assists.

play

Asamoah Gyan was on target for the first time for Kayserispor as they claimed a convincing 6-1 win over Pazarspor in the Turkish Cup on Wednesday.

Gyan’s compatriot midfielder Bernard Mensah was on target for Kayserispor.

He was replaced after 75 minutes by 17-year-old Ahmet Kursat Kilic.

Asamoah Gyan has endured a difficult start. Until today he had managed only three games in all competitions.

 

