Asamoah Gyan scores, gives two assists in first season start

The 32-year-old who was making his first start of the campaign also provided two assists.
Gyan’s compatriot midfielder Bernard Mensah was on target for Kayserispor.
He was replaced after 75 minutes by 17-year-old Ahmet Kursat Kilic.
Asamoah Gyan has endured a difficult start. Until today he had managed only three games in all competitions.