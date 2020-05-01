Theophilus Tagoe popularly known in the music cycles as Castro was born on May 1, 1982 in Takoradi, so Friday, May 1, 2020, is his 38th birthday.

READ MORE: The biggest breakups in Ghanaian football

Asamoah Gyan took to his Twitter handle to wish his friend Castro well on his birthday.

It would be recalled that Castro disappeared in 2014 at Ada Estuary, while Skiing with a lady believed to be his girlfriend.

On 6 July 2014, Castro and Miss Janet Bandu were reported to have drowned following a jet ski accident in Ada Estuary while on holiday with the Gyan brothers. The jet ski involved in the accident was recovered on the same day of their disappearance but their bodies had not been recovered, despite a search by the police. Little is known of his disappearance.

He is feared dead but no one has found any evidence to establish it and according to law, a person can only be declared dead after disappearing for seven years.

Castro and Asamoah Gyan have had good moments together- Castro featured Asamoah Gyan in some of his single hit songs. For instance, 'African Girls' which dominated the airwaves for several months in 2010.