Asamoah Gyan sends well wishes to Christian Eriksen after Danish star's collapse

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan was among those who sent well wishes to Christian Eriksen after he collapsed during a Euro 2020 game.

Eriksen fell unconscious during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland at Parken Stadium on Saturday.

The unfortunate incident happened just before half time and caused the game to the stopped by referee Anthony Taylor.

The Inter Milan star was, however, attended to by the medical staff and was resuscitated before being stretchered off the pitch.

Prayers and well wishes have been sent to Eriksen from far and near and Gyan joined in wishing the Danish midfielder a speedy recovery.

The Legon Cities forward tweeted “Come on king” after news of the player’s collapse filtered through and later wrote “Thank God” after it emerged that Eriksen had regained consciousness.

Meanwhile, UEFA released a statement, saying: “Following the medical emergency for Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilized.”

A separate statement from the Danish FA said: “Christian Eriksen is AWAKE and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet."

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

