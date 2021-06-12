Asamoah Gyan sends well wishes to Christian Erikson as Danish star collapses

The unfortunate incident happened just before half time and caused the game to the stopped by referee Anthony Taylor.

The Inter Milan star was, however, attended to by the medical staff and was resuscitated before being stretchered off the pitch.

Prayers and well wishes have been sent to Erikson from far and near and Gyan joined in wishing the Danish midfielder a speedy recovery.

The Legon Cities forward tweeted “Come on king” after news of the player’s collapse filtered through and later wrote “Thank God” after it emerged that Erikson had regained consciousness.

Meanwhile, UEFE released a statement, saying: “Following the medical emergency for Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilized.”