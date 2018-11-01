Asamoah Gyan ‘shades’ his wife in an encrypted post ahead of an impending divorce

news

All indications show that the legal battle between Asamoah Gyan and his wife would be fierce and relentless as he doesn’t seem ready to back down.

The Black Stars captain posted a video of him in all his glory on the football field on his Instagram page. His football skills and tactics were as usual impeccable but it’s the caption that made us do a double read. He wrote, “This guy has said over and over again that nothing breaks him down. Keep planning to lock him at the front door. He will definitely pass through the back door.”

READ ALSO: 6 things to know about Asamoah Gyan’s wife

Earlier this week, his intentions to divorce his wife of over a decade on grounds of infidelity became public. He also asked for a paternity test to ascertain if he’s really the biological father of his three kids.

One would assume that Asamoah Gyan would be sober and solemn, but contrarily he appears to be in infectious high spirits. From signing praises to posting coded messages on social media, he appears to be very unremorseful.

Watch out Gifty, Baby Jet says you cannot lock him out!

WATCH VIDEO HERE: