Asamoah Gyan shares money to his fans on the streets of Accra

The Black Stars skipper will never stop being generous

  Published:
Asamoah Gyan shares money to is fans on the streets of Accra play

Asamoah Gyan shares money to is fans on the streets of Accra

Asamoah Gyan is fans favourite in Ghana due to his influence both off and on the field off play.

The former Sunderland striker aside being a great footballer, is known for his generosity and his quest to give back to society, having single-handedly funded an ultra-modern astroturf for his alma mata Accra Academy.

And he showed it again when he shared money to some of his fans who mobbed him on the streets of Accra, while in traffic.

READ MORE: Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combined

Gyan 32 has been in the country since he joined the camp of the Black Stars for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games against Sierra Leone- which were cancelled.

Asamoah will later join his Turkish side Kayserispor, after having taken some days off to attend family and business activities back home.

READ MORE: This is how much Usain Bolt will receive at Central Coast Mariners

Asamoah Gyan who made his debut for the Black Stars in 2003 has bagged 51 goals for the senior national male football team of Ghana in 105 games to emerge as the all-time top scorer of the Black Stars.

 

