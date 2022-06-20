Asamoah Gyan shares photos of his family to mark Father’s Day

Gyan took to Twitter to share photos of his children – two handsome boys and the youngest being a girl – accompanied by love emojis.

A few months ago, photos of Fredrick Gyan, the first son of the legendary Ghanaian footballer, popped up on social media.

Gyan is currently Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and also the Black Stars’ most-capped player with 109 appearances.

The 36-year-old holds other top records, including being Africa’s highest scorer at the FIFA World Cup with six goals.

The former Sunderland and Al Ain is currently promoting his autobiography, which was launched on April 30, 2022.

The memoir, titled ‘Legyandary: the story of Asamoah Gyan’, captures the life, career and legacy of the veteran striker.

Meanwhile, Gyan has been named as tourism ambassador for the Qatar 2022 World Cup by the government of Ghana.

The honour was conferred on Gyan by the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Ibrahim Awal, during the launch of the footballer’s autobiography.

The Minister urged the veteran striker to use his brand and experience to promote Ghana during the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“We are conferring on you by the courtesy of the President, a tourism ambassador for this country. For the 2022 World Cup, we want you to be an ambassador,” Mr. Awal said.

“Use your experiences to promote Ghana. Ghana is not only the most beautiful country in Africa, it’s also the most attractive. Our sports legends help make Ghana the most popular brand in Africa. Asamoah Gyan, we start with you to lead the charge and make Ghana a very successful brand.”