Photos: Asamoah Gyan signs book of condolence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

In a post shared on his social media page, Gyan said he signed the book of condolence on behalf of the football fraternity.

“On behalf of my family, the football family, my fans, I signed the book of condolence for the demise of the Great Queen,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Wishing the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth my deepest condolence, May the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Rest In Perfect Peace! Amen.”

The Queen passed away at Balmoral last Thursday (September 8, 2022) at the age of 96, having ascended the throne in 1952.

Pulse Ghana

A statement from the Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow (last Friday)."

On Monday, President Nana Akufo-Addo became the first Ghanaian to sign the book of condolence opened at the British High Commission.

Pulse Ghana

"I remember her presence and her friendliness. It is sad; we all have to go. It is sad that she is gone,” the President said after signing.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Manchester United were among the Premier League clubs who paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following confirmation of her demise.

Arsenal tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. Along with many of our supporters today, we will be taking time to mourn and reflect on Her Majesty’s incredible life and devoted service.”

Manchester United also wrote: “Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II.”